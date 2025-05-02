Artemis the missing Philadelphia cat returned to owners

By Joe Brandt, Josh Sanders

PHILADELPHIA (WBZ) — Artemis, the South Philadelphia cat who has been missing from his home for about a week, has now been returned to his owners, they told CBS News Philadelphia.

“Someone returned them to ACCT [Philly] as a stray last night and we are on our way home with our dear Artemis. It seems like someone got scared of all the attention and dropped him off. So thank you so much for helping us get our boy back,” owners Andrew and Dominque Mojica said.

He also shared a picture of Artie napping in the car on the way home from the shelter.

Also known as “Artie,” the white and gray American shorthair cat had last been seen on the 1500 block of Hicks Street in a Ring camera video taken Saturday, April 26.

The video was widely shared in local Facebook groups, with many invested in tracing the cat’s whereabouts. The video showed two teenage boys, one on a bicycle, petting Artie, who was wearing both a collar and an AirTag.

Minutes later, the boys were seen picking him up, shouting “We’ve got another one,” and walking off before getting into a Dodge Durango.

The Mojicas began tracking the AirTag in North Philadelphia. Andrew Mojica said he confronted a woman driving the Dodge who he alleged had Artie, but she noticed him and drove away.

The AirTag was abandoned that night on the 1300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue and they found the collar the next morning.

Neighbors and the Mojicas had chipped in for a $1,000 reward for Artie’s return, no questions asked.

Artie is a beloved resident of his home block, often getting out and paying visits to neighbors.

