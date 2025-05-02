‘I’m fighting for Graham’: Firefighter hopes to support fallen colleague in SAFE fundraiser

By Alyssa Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Two days after a Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter paramedic was stabbed to death on the job, the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund (SAFE) had first responders sparring for their annual fundraiser.

Guns and Hoses is the primary fundraiser for SAFE. It helps them deliver a $40,000 check to families of fallen first responders in the Kansas City area.

Graham Hoffman’s family received that check within 48 hours of his death.

“They’re just lovely people, and this is a heartbreaking time for their family, and for us to be able to provide that support is what’s so important that we can get there as quickly as we can, so they’re not worried about paying bills,” said Jan Zimmerman, director for SAFE.

Zimmerman said they’ve had about 117 first responders sign up to participate in the fundraiser, the highest they’ve had in the program’s history.

They evaluated applicants over a two-day period this week.

SAFE will choose 24 to 26 men and women, ranging from police officers, EMTs and firefighters, to be in Guns and Hoses.

Jacob Boling, a KCFD firefighter, was one of the applicants KSHB 41 met at training on Tuesday.

“It hits a lot closer to home this year,” Boling said. “[Graham] actually lived in the same apartment complex as me for quite a while, so I knew him very well. We were friends…tragic loss.”

Boling was chosen last year for the fundraiser.

Outside of Guns and Hoses, Boling said he spars from time to time.

As a first responder who experiences the risk that comes with the job, he’s grateful that SAFE exists.

“Losing a loved one is hard enough to deal with in the first place. Then, all the costs that come with losing a family member. SAFE is amazing at helping with the financial burdens of it so you can overcome the heartbreak,” Boling said.

Zimmerman said a loss like Hoffman is why SAFE supports families in the ways that they do.

Since the program started in 2005, they’ve been able to increase their family benefits from $3,000 to the current $40,000.

Some of the first responders who show up for Guns and Hoses understand what it’s like to lose a colleague in the line of duty.

“Their heart and passion for standing up for their fellow first responders is the reason they do this,” Zimmerman said. “It’s the reason they train for months.”

After sparring for a few minutes, Boling shared a memory that has made him smile since Hoffman’s passing.

“I have a 4-year-old son. He’s usually pretty shy, but at the swimming pool at my apartment last summer, he met Graham and just the minute he met him….smiles, fist bumping him, loved him right off the bat,” he said.

Boling remembers Hoffman as the “embodiment of KCFD”.

He’d be honored to support his friend one last time.

“I’m fighting for Graham if I get it this year​…leave it all on the line for Graham,” Boling said.

Funeral services and a procession for Hoffman are tomorrow starting at 11 a.m.

Guns and Hoses is set for June 7 at the Kansas City Municipal Auditorium.

