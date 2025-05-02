Man accused of keeping child in a cage accused of trying to sell gun for bail money

By Adam Bartow

Click here for updates on this story

ROXBURY, Maine (WMTW) — A man accused of keeping a naked young child locked in a makeshift pen inside his home on Pine Street in Rumford is facing new weapons charges.

Investigators say they went to Alexander Taylor Kubesh’s home on April 2 and uncovered a house full of drugs, in which two children and two dogs were found to be living in what they called “severely unsanitary and unsafe conditions.”

Kubesh was arrested on April 3 and has been in the Oxford County Jail ever since.

On Wednesday, April 30, Rumford Police, along with the Norway Police Department, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Border Patrol, executed a search warrant at 419 Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury as part of an ongoing investigation into Kubesh’s alleged illegal drug trafficking and illegal gun possession.

During the search in Roxbury, law enforcement seized an AR-10 rifle, a .50-caliber muzzleloader, a firearm suppressor (silencer) and assorted ammunition.

Police said they didn’t find any guns at Kubesh’s home in Rumford during the April 2 search, but got credible information that he was hiding guns in Roxbury.

Police said Kubesh is a multi-state offender with a prior criminal history that includes convictions in Maine for disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release, felony trafficking in scheduled drugs and probation violation.

Because he is a convicted felon, Kubesh is legally prohibited from having guns.

As a result of Wednesday’s search, Rumford Police filed three new felony charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person against Kubesh.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted. Kubesh made his initial court appearance on the new charges Friday.

In court, attorneys said “The irony of it is that, the affidavit sets out he was trying to sell a gun to raise money for bail.”

Kubesh’s attorney also said the goal is for his client to be admitted to a treatment program, when a bed becomes available.

Kubesh’s bail on the new charges was set at $5,000 and conditions include allowing random searches.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.