Man airlifted after gun goes off accidentally in home

By Rubén Rosario

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Rescue crews airlifted a man to the hospital after a gun accidentally went off in a Miami Gardens home, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 203rd Street and 36th Court, Thursday afternoon.

First responders arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh.

Investigators said the man was cleaning his rifle when the weapon discharged.

Paramedics took the victim out of the home on a stretcher and airlifted him to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Police said their investigation remains active.

