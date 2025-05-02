Police search for more potential victims after Northville Twp. man charged in teen kidnapping

By Kellen Voss

NORTHVILLE TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are looking for more potential victims after a Northville Township man allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl and committed sex crimes.

Detectives say 22-year-old Charles Willis – pictured above – had contacted the teen, who reportedly lives in Barry County, on Snapchat. Prosecutors say Willis then paid for an Uber to bring the victim two hours to his home.

Police say Willis told the victim to stay in the basement. She was found walking alone around the area of 7 Mile and Sheldon roads at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 27.

Willis was arrested after the Northville Township Police Department executed a search warrant at his home.

Kidnapping Enticing a girl under 16 for immoral purposes Child sexually abusive activity Criminal Sexual Conduct (First Degree) Willis is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail, with his bond set at $1 million. He is scheduled for a court appearance next week, per court records.

Police say he has previous run-ins with police over contacting minors, and they believe there could be more victims.

“Our real concern is finding out if there’s other victims out there that this individual might have had contact with, and encouraging them to reach out,” said Lt. Patrick Reinke with Northville Township police.

