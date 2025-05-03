Firefighters who battled Eaton Fire deal with symptoms from smoke, toxins

By Kara Finnstrom

California (KCAL) — Southern California firefighters who battled the Eaton and Palisades fires saved not only homes but lives and now they are dealing with blood test results showing high levels of metals and toxins.

Firefighters at Pasadena Fire Station 38 were among the first to start fighting the raging Eaton Fire and to start breathing in its toxic smoke.

“For many of us, it was the worst exposure of our careers. Everybody shared similar symptoms,” said Capt. Dave Marquez, from the Pasadena Fire Department.

A few firefighters from the station said the smoke not only burned their eyes and throat, they said it also caused headaches and fatigue.

“I was coughing up black stuff probably for about four days afterwards,” said Kevin Adiar. “I couldn’t eat any food for the first day. I was just throwing up and I had to have oxygen on my face.”

These firefighters said there was no way to protect themselves from the unprecedented wildfire that morphed into an urban nightmare.

They usually have masks that they use inside toxic building fires. The idea is that it covers their face, and it’s sealed. They have a certain amount of oxygen in a tank that prevents them from breathing in the harmful smoke around them.

The masks are not normally needed during outdoor wildfires and wouldn’t have been able to hold up for the 36 hours Pasadena’s firefighters battled nonstop.

“I was able to breathe out of the bottles we have for a while until we ran out of air,” sod Erik Seymour.”

Weeks ago, Pasadena’s firefighters joined crews from other departments in submitting blood and urine samples for testing. They’re taking part in a large University of Arizona study and are still waiting to learn the levels of lead and other heavy metals and toxins in their bodies.

“The uncertainty amongst us is very high right now,” Marquez said. “We don’t know what’s going on inside of us.”

Marquez said shortly after the fire, Pasadena brought in specialists who gave them holistic treatments, including acupuncture and that seemed to help. He said the test results will help the department decide what to do next.

Marquez explained that the protective equipment they test daily has evolved as fire leaders became aware of the numerous heightened health risks firefighters face, like a higher likelihood of developing numerous cancers.

“His name was Andre Jones. He was a great person. He was a firefighter’s firefighter, one of the funniest, kindest people I’ve ever met,” Marquez said.

Marquez said the loss of one of his earliest mentors to cancer compelled him to pursue change, starting with what fuels their trucks.

“When we are on a call for a while and our engines are running, we’re breathing the exhaust,” he said.

Now, because of a decade-long push spearheaded by Marquez, Pasadena’s whole fleet runs on cleaner fuel.

“Pasadena is one of the only cities and fire departments in the area that operate with a renewable diesel fuel without any carcinogens in it,” Marquez said.

He has also been working to secure funding to track 50 different types of cancer in Pasadena’s firefighters. His crew said that protecting their community is rewarding.

Marquez believes part of this department’s legacy should also be protecting them.

“Most of us here, the men and women in this department, have their families that they go home to, and they do come first,” Marquez said.

