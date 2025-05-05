Fire chief: Barn collapses after storms in Pennsylvania

By WGAL staff

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A barn collapsed and several houses were damaged in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon.

The Smokestown Fire Company responded to a call for structural damage to a few homes and the complete collapse of a barn around 2:15 p.m.

The 25×25 barn was located along White Oak Road near Martzall Road in East Cocalico Township.

The Smokestown fire chief said some residents said Sunday’s storm sounded like a “freight train” coming through the neighborhood.

News 8 spoke with the National Weather Service in State College, who stated, “NWS has been notified of the damage and will continue to look into the situation.”

No injuries have been reported at this time.

