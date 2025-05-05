New Hampshire store owner gets millions of views on TikTok after asking for help keeping business open

By Jon Schoenheider

LEBANON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — An Upper Valley furniture store owner is going viral on TikTok, gaining millions of views in a matter of days after asking for help keeping his furniture store open.

Brown Furniture in West Lebanon first opened in 1940, outlasting many of its competitors (including Allard’s) to become one of the few retail furniture locations in the region.

Brad Nelson became the owner in 2018, making the purchase after years of working at a call center headset company in IT and operations.

Since that time, Nelson said the store has witnessed what he calls “significant changes” to the industry. Amid strong sales and multiple delays, the store was able to survive the height of the pandemic, with a string of profitable years following.

In 2024, business started to slow down, with Nelson noting he and his wife sold their house to keep the store afloat while looking for bank loans and other funding options as alternatives.

Revenue quickly started to decline even further within the first few months of 2025, despite attempts to revive business that included a renovation sale.

“It happened so fast,” he said.

When April arrived, Nelson said business completely collapsed, leading him to make decisions he never thought he’d have to: closing the operation entirely and laying off all employees.

“I can’t pay staff. I can’t pay rent. At that rate, it’s not what I expected to have happen at all,” he said.

Some of his staff even had permanent plans to stay with the furniture store.

“Some told me they wanted to die working at Brown Furniture. They never wanted to see this place closed. They were never going to leave this place,” he said, “and I had to let them go.”

After days of strategizing an approach and taking dozens of calls a day from customers, Nelson decided to take a different approach. A friend of his recommended he make a TikTok explaining his situation, which he posted Friday.

Since then, Nelson’s video has millions of views. A link to a GoFundMe has brought in tens of thousands of dollars in donations, from the West Lebanon area and around the world, ranging anywhere from $5 to $500.

“Thank God, I can get all the employees paid,” he said. “That was my number one priority: get the employees paid.”

The support also extends offline, with members of the community expressing hopes for the best possible outcome for the 85-year-old store.

“If it did close, the community would be sad,” said Cheri Bryer of Lebanon, who said she’s shopped at Brown. “We don’t have many furniture stores around.”

Nelson notes that many customers have reached out to him asking about what will happen to their orders, requesting reimbursements. It’s leading some who have shopped there before to express concern.

“I think it’s a terrible thing that they’re closing and leaving so many customers in a lurch,” said Meroa Benjamin of Bradford, Vermont.

Nelson said that he wants to make things right with customers waiting for their money, and pay them back as soon as he’s able.

“I’m not trying to screw anybody. I’m trying to get everybody paid back, and it just overwhelmed me,” Nelson said.

Nelson said his ultimate goal is to get to the point where he can reopen Brown. With enough funds, he notes that he can cover the backlog of unfulfilled orders and get products delivered.

The video’s success is a possible chance to turn things around, in a time where Nelson acknowledges many businesses like his have had to close permanently.

“I’m hoping that this effort is going to get me out of being here. You’ve got to have hope,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he’s going to keep posting updates on TikTok as long as people ask for them. As of Sunday night, the fundraiser is over 60% of the way to its $75,000 goal.

