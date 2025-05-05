Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Woman, graduate battling cancer surprises mother with news that she completed master’s degree

By
Published 8:33 AM

By Matt Leighton

Click here for updates on this story

    MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Nashua woman who is battling cancer surprised her 85-year-old mother with the news that she completed her master’s degree.

Patti Laurent, 53, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with her master’s degree, even after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2024.

She spent most of her time completing assignments during six-hour chemotherapy treatments. She disguised her graduation celebration as a cancer awareness event for her mother.

“Seeing what she’s gone through, but she’s fought it all the way. she’s brave, she’s strong she’s amazing, that’s all I can say she’s amazing and I’m so proud of her as you can see,” said Pat Laurent, Patti’s mother.

Laurent had her final treatment rescheduled to later this week so she could feel her best for the big day.

She said she’s now working her dream job from home, her prognosis is good and she’s excited for what lies ahead.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content