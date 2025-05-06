Discovery of body in French Broad River spurs debate over Helene’s true death toll

By Justin Berger

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The discovery of a man in the French Broad River in Woodfin sparked an online conversation about whether he could have died during Helene.

“It’s sad to know that there are still missing people from Helene.” “Hundreds still missing.” “We’ve all known that the authorities are lying about the death count.” In North Carolina, the death toll from the storm stands at 107 according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The French Broad River, where the unidentified man was discovered Sunday, May 4, runs from Transylvania County up through Henderson, Buncombe and Madison counties before crossing the Tennessee border. The French Broad River does not make its way into any of the three N.C. counties where the five missing people are from. (Photo credit: WLOS)

There still are five people missing after the body of Russell Wilbur was found along the North Toe River in Avery County on March 28.

The five missing people:

Kimberly Ashby from Avery County. Alena Ayers from Mitchell County. Lenny Widawski, Yevhenii Segen and Tetyana Novitnia from Yancey County.

Claims of hundreds of missing people and authorities lying about the death count are popular sentiments online.

The French Broad River, where the unidentified man was discovered Sunday, May 4, runs from Transylvania County up through Henderson, Buncombe and Madison counties before crossing the Tennessee border.

The French Broad River does not make its way into any of the three N.C. counties where the five missing people are from.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said their office will release more information in the next day or two as they work to identify the man found in Woodfin.

This weekend in Jonesborough, TN, about 60 miles north of Asheville, the body of Steven Cloyd was found buried in debris along the Nolichucky River.

