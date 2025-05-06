Health District investigating frozen half-shell oysters linked to illnesses

By KTNV News Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — Local health officials are investigating cases of “acute gastrointestinal illnesses” linked to frozen half-shell oysters shipped in from South Korea.

The Southern Nevada Health District said, to date, five Clark County residents have reported illnesses after eating the oysters, but there is no epidemiological link nor has anyone been hospitalized.

“People who were ill experienced symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain. Other symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue,” the Health District said in a press release.

The oysters were imported through California ports, but have not been distributed to grocery stores, just some restaurants. They can be identified as follows:

Processor Name: JBR (KR-15-SP) Harvest Location: Designated Area No. 1, Republic of Korea Harvest Date: Jan. 6, 2025 Best Before: Jan. 6, 2027 Lot Code: B250106 The Health District is working with state and federal health agencies as well as the California Department of Public Health in their investigation.

Anyone who ate oysters in April and experienced symptoms can complete a foodborne illness complaint by clicking the link here or by calling (702) 759-1300. If you are currently sick, the Health District said to contact your healthcare provider.

“To prevent spread to others, the Health District encourages thorough hand washing with soap and water, plus cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces using a bleach-based household cleaner,” the Health District said.

