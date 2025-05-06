High school senior struck and killed by alleged drunk driver with a suspended license in Manhattan Beach

By Dean Fioresi, Michele Gile

MANHATTAN BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A high school senior has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Manhattan Beach over the weekend, and police say that the driver was allegedly drunk.

Braun Levi, 18, was walking along the 100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard with a friend at around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning when he was struck by a car being driven by 33-year-old Los Angeles woman Jenia Belt, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

Levi was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified by Loyola High School administrators late Sunday.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Braun Levi, Class of 2025, who tragically lost his life in a vehicular accident last night,” said a statement from LHS Principal Jamal K. Adams. “Braun was a shining presence in our Loyola family, bringing light, joy, and inspiration to everyone he touched.”

He was supposed to graduate from LHS in just two weeks, they said.

An Instagram post from the school’s athletic department said that he was a team captain and four-year starter for their tennis team and had “cemented himself as one of the most accomplished student-athletes in program history.”

Family and friends gathered on Sunday evening to honor Braun with a vigil, where dozens of flowers and photos adorned a corner of the intersection where the deadly crash happened.

The flow of mourners continued throughout the day Monday. They left photos and handwritten notes with messages of remembrance for their colleague.

“They’re all just heartbroken,” said one woman at the memorial. “He was a light, such a friendly, smart, nice, nice kid. Their hearts are broken.”

CBS News Los Angeles learned that Levi’s family recently moved to the area after losing their home in the Palisades Fire. That didn’t stop him from using his positive outlook to help those around him.

“He was instrumental in helping build peer-to-peer counseling for other young people that lost their homes,” Principal Adams said. “And then was instrumental with some of our administrators in putting together an overnight retreat.”

Belt was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and on Monday the California Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed that she was driving on a license suspended since January 2024.

LA County court records show that she was charged in 2023 for hit and run with property damage, driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher and either driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or refusing to take a chemical test.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact MBPD at (310) 802-5098.

