‘I don’t wanna die’: 911 calls released from semi dangling off I-65 in Louisville

By Matthew Keck

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Newly released 911 calls from a semitruck hanging over Interstate 65 near the Kennedy Bridge give perspective from the driver and those who witnessed it.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials said a semi jackknifed, sending the cab of it over the side of the I-65 overpass.

In the 911 calls, the driver of the semi was panicked as he dangled over the side of the highway.

“I’m just hanging over the bridge,” he said to the 911 operator. “I don’t wanna die.”

He told the operator he was afraid to make any moves for fear it might have cause the semi to fall.

“I’m even afraid to move in the truck right now,” the driver said. “I’m just looking at the ground right now.”

“Can you please stay on the phone?” he asked.

The operator calmly assured the man that officials were on the way to help, and kindly obliged his request to stay on the line with him until they arrived.

While the operator stayed on the line with the driver to help him stay calm, he was panicked about how crews would rescue him.

“I don’t even know… how am I supposed to get out of here?” he asked.

To which the operator responded: “They know what they’re doing. As soon as the fire department gets there, they know what to do.”

It took first responders about 30 minutes to pull the driver to safety. They had to perform a maneuver called a “pick off.” It was the same one they used when rescuing the driver from the semi that crashed off the Clark Memorial Bridge in 2024.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.