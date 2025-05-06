Police: 12-year-old arrested twice in days, second time in crashed stolen car



By Wayne Covil

PETERSBURG, Virginia (WTVR) — Police in Petersburg have arrested a 12-year-old boy for the second time in days, this time as a passenger in a stolen car that crashed during a police pursuit.

The juvenile, who was already facing burglary charges, was supposed to be in court at the time of his second arrest, according to police.

Surveillance video shows three juveniles running across a South Crater Road used car lot before stealing a Hyundai. The theft left behind broken glass and a broken car door handle at the scene.

Two hours after the theft, as the lot’s owner was speaking with police, the stolen vehicle drove past them.

Police pursued the car and quickly apprehended two people inside — a 15-year-old driver and the 12-year-old passenger.

“That Friday morning, he was supposed to be in court,” Petersburg Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss said. “He’s arrested twice. He’s released the first time to the custody of his parents and while out in the custody of his parents, he reoffends, he goes out and he’s involved in stealing a car and is caught with burglary tools.”

Petersburg police have been investigating burglaries across the city over the past few months, making multiple arrests in multiple cases.

“The police did everything we’re supposed to do to arrest and get him off the streets so he doesn’t go out here and commit further crimes and because he’s out here, he’s not being supervised, he commits another crime and now we’re re-arresting him,” Chambliss said.

Police say caution those who believe their age will protect them from serious consequences.

“They are wrong. They are mistaken in that thought process that they will not face any charges,” Chambliss said. “Again we are prosecuting. We are taking out charges and doing everything we can, working with the courts and Commonwealth’s Attorney to prosecute and see those youth are off our streets committing crimes,”

The owner of the stolen car reports that due to crash damage and deployed airbags, the vehicle is a total loss.

Petersburg police ask anyone with information about the burglaries to call Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

