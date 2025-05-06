This Mother’s Day, Consider the Children Still Waiting for a Mom

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 6, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Every night across America, thousands of children go to bed unsure if they’ll wake up in the same room—or even the same home—tomorrow. Their dreams of being loved by a stable, nurturing family are too often replaced with the reality of being moved from one foster home to another.

How can a child truly thrive in a world filled with temporary placements and constant change? The answer lies in one powerful word: adoption.

Adoption is no longer seen as a last resort. Today, more women and families are embracing it as a beautiful, life-affirming path to motherhood. It offers something priceless—not just a roof over a child’s head, but a lifetime of love, security, and belonging.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, more than 500 children in the Greater Houston area are currently waiting to be adopted. Of those, over 350 are in Harris County. That’s hundreds of children still waiting—hoping—for someone to say, “You belong with me.”

Adoption isn’t always easy. The journey can be filled with legal steps, emotional highs and lows, and a great deal of learning. That’s why it’s so important to connect early with an experienced adoption attorney who can guide you every step of the way.

Attorney Rodney Jones has been doing just that for nearly 25 years. Inspired by his mother—also an adoption attorney—Jones grew up witnessing the profound impact of helping children find forever families. Today, he considers adoption more than just part of his law practice; he considers it a ministry.

“It’s the happiest thing that happens in court,” says Jones. “To see those kids walk into a courtroom alone and walk out with a forever family is indescribable.”

Jones helps prospective parents understand the full landscape of adoption, from legal logistics to emotional readiness. “Most people don’t realize that adoption is a legal process,” he explains. That’s why it’s essential to speak with an attorney before taking the first step.

Through his firm, The RJ Law Group, Jones handles all types of adoptions:

Foster care adoptions (through Child Protective Services)

Private adoptions (without CPS involvement)

Stepparent adoptions

International adoptions

In every case, the process begins with the termination of the biological parents’ rights—a legal action that cuts ties not just in parenting decisions, but in inheritance and familial claims as well. Grandparents, cousins, and other relatives can no longer assert legal rights to the child once that step is taken.

Texas law also requires that a biological mother cannot terminate her parental rights until 48 hours after the baby is born, to ensure she is fully confident in her decision. If an adoptive family is chosen, the child then lives in their home for six months, a “trial period” before the adoption can become official. Jones has seen the adoption process take as little as six months and up to two years.

But Jones assures prospective parents: every step is worth it.

“It’s amazing,” he says with emotion. Describing a joyous scene of people clapping, crying, and celebrating. “They understand what it took to get there.” And for the child—knowing that their bed is their bed forever—is everything.

Sadly, not all children are so lucky. There are simply too many in the system and not enough families stepping up to adopt or foster. Some children are even forced to live in hotels due to the overcrowded system—a heartbreaking situation that could worsen under the current administration and upcoming federal legislation, Jones warns.

So this Mother’s Day, if your heart is full of love and you feel the longing to be a parent, consider sharing that love with a child who is still waiting to receive it.

Read Attorney Jones’ 10 tips about adoption

1. Understand the Types of Adoption: Familiarize yourself with the different types of adoption, including domestic, international, foster care, and stepparent adoption. Each type has unique processes and requirements.

2. Research Agencies and Attorneys: Choose a reputable adoption agency or attorney. Look for reviews, ask for referrals, and verify credentials to ensure you have experienced professionals guiding you.

3. Be Prepared for Home Studies: Expect a home study, which is a comprehensive assessment of your home and family. Prepare by creating a safe and welcoming environment and being open about your family dynamics.

4. Know the Legal Requirements: Each state has its own laws regarding adoption. Ensure you understand the legal requirements, including background checks, financial disclosures, and parental consent, if applicable.

5. Consider Financial Implications: Adoption can be costly, with fees varying widely depending on the type of adoption. Research financial assistance options, such as grants and tax credits.

6. Be Patient and Flexible: The adoption process can take time, often filled with unexpected twists and turns. Stay patient and remain flexible, as timelines can vary significantly.

7. Prepare for Emotional Challenges: Adoption can be an emotional journey for everyone involved. Be ready for a range of feelings and consider seeking support from counselors or adoption support groups.

8. Establish a Support Network: Build a network of family, friends, and other adoptive families who can provide support and share experiences. This community can be invaluable during the process.

9. Educate Yourself About Birth Parents: Understand the rights and feelings of birth parents, as well as the importance of open or closed adoption agreements. This knowledge can help create a respectful relationship.

10. Focus on the Child’s Needs: Remember that adoption is ultimately about the child. Prioritize their needs and well-being, and be prepared to advocate for them throughout the process and beyond.

Houston Style Magazine honors all mothers, mother figures, and those yearning to become mothers.

We especially celebrate those who open their hearts and homes through adoption.

Happy Mother’s Day!

