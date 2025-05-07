Flyers at Kansas City immigration courts urge self-deportation, spark confusion and fear

By Jackson Kurtz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — It’s a new warning in Kansas City’s immigration court.

A flyer to illegal immigrants that reads: “Self deport or face consequences.”

Recently posted inside Kansas City immigration courtrooms, the flyers are causing confusion among immigrants, urging them to self-deport, even when they have scheduled hearings years from now, including in 2026 and 2028.

Immigration attorney Andrea Martinez with Martinez Immigration Law LLC described the situation as “an egregious violation of due process for immigrants.”

Martinez said immigrants are confused by the flyers, which claim that choosing to self-deport could allow them to keep money earned in the U.S., receive a flight back to their home country, or possibly qualify for legal immigration later.

“Most people will not have any future opportunities for legal immigration based on the current laws, or it would be at least ten years or longer before they could benefit,” she said.

The flyers also warn that not self-deporting could lead to a $1,000 daily fine, prison time, and a ban from reentering the U.S.

Martinez criticized the messages, saying they offer poor legal advice and spread misinformation.

“It’s terrifying. People are scared all the time. People don’t know what to rely on,” she said.

Martinez said she is especially concerned about immigrants without legal representation who might mistakenly believe the flyers came from a judge.

“The concern really is for immigrants without lawyers who are going to rely on this information that they’re seeing coming directly from a judge,” she said.

Her advice to those seeking legal immigration: find a reputable immigration lawyer or a trusted legal resource.

Martinez told KMBC she’s also had clients receive these flyers via text or email.

We have called and emailed the Kansas City Immigration Court and the Department of Justice Executive Office for Immigration Review to ask who posted the flyers, why, and what action is being taken.

We have not yet heard back.

