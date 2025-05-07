Fort Bragg soldier honored with Soldier’s Medal for saving girl who was shot: ‘It was surreal’

By Akilah Davis

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) — Sgt. Brian Lieberman received the Soldier’s Medal after using his combat medic experience almost two years ago to save a girl’s life.

The sound of gunfire alerted the Fort Bragg soldier at his apartment complex and he moved toward danger. It happened on June 5, 2023.

“I was at my apartment complex when I heard a slew of gunfire outside. I grabbed my weapon and ran outside and identified myself as a medic to a group of individuals. They pointed to a person who was laying in the street,” said Lieberman. “It was surreal. Felt like I had woken up the next day from a crazy dream.”

The then-specialist raced over to the victim, who was lying near the pool area in the reserve at Carrington Place Apartment Complex. The Army medic was forced to get creative until his roommate later showed up with medical supplies.

“I was using a Food Lion grocery bag as a makeshift chest shield. She was shot in the lower back and her breathing was affected so I was trying to seal off that wound,” he said.

Lieberman said he reverted to everything the Army taught him. His adrenaline was pumping as gunfire rang out again while he was treating the victim. Shots were fired at him and he returned fire.

“I threw myself over the girl when we got shot at. I used myself as a shield to her so she doesn’t get shot again,” he said.

He draws inspiration from his mom who is a nurse and dad who worked as both a paramedic and police officer. The Fort Bragg soldier grew up watching them as selfless servants helping strangers.

Ltc. Ryan Boeka was the commander of Spc. Lieberman’s unit at the time.

“I’m incredibly proud of the act of heroism he displayed. Such a great representation of everything this division means and our army values,” said Ltc. Boeka.

The victim survived. Today, the 22-year-old New York native humbly accepted the soldier’s medal in front of dozens of others for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“I was very content with a coin and a high five. I don’t see myself needing a medal,” said Lieberman.

