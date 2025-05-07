Skip to Content
Police bodycam shows raccoon holding meth pipe during Ohio traffic stop

By Matthew Dietz

    SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — Shocking body camera video from an Ohio traffic stop shows a raccoon with a methamphetamine pipe.

Police said it happened Monday night in Summit County, Ohio.

Police said the owner of the car had an active warrant and a suspended driver’s license. She was taken into custody and identified as Victoria Vidal, 55.

After returning to the car, the officer noticed a raccoon named Chewy that was sitting in the driver’s seat with a meth pipe in its mouth.

Police said the raccoon was not hurt.

Vidal was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

