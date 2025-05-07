Police investigating after hundreds of ‘white power’ flyers were found

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

WEST BEND, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Police are investigating after hundreds of flyers advertising white supremacy were found scattered throughout Ozaukee and Washington counties over the weekend.

Residents called police after they located Ziploc baggies with the flyers folded inside in their neighborhoods.

On the front was the logo of the Aryan Freedom Network with a link to the American Neo-Nazi group’s website, while on the back was a question about immigration rights.

“The pamphlets contained white power ideologies including immigration and race and things like that,” said Sgt. Sean Fuerstenberg with the Grafton Police Department. “While it may be a lot of people do not like it, it is covered by the First Amendment.”

Sgt. Fuerstenberg said his team retrieved six baggies after they received calls.

However, just 30 minutes away in West Bend, it was a larger story.

“They located about 100 flyers just strewn about in people’s yards,” said Lt. Brian McAndrews with the West Bend Police Department. “We had a similar incident several years ago, but it’s been a while since we’ve had anything like this.”

Now officials are searching for who is responsible, but it is unclear what they’ll face if they’re found.

“The group that put this out was a white supremacist group,” Lt. McAndrews said. “If they are promoting violence toward minorities or other individuals that could drive this to a more significant offense.”

Flyers were also reportedly located in Germantown, leading the Germantown Community Coalition to post a statement online to “condemn these hateful acts in the strongest possible terms.”

“Hate has no home here,” the statement continued.

