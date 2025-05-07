SPD: Woman tried to run over elementary children near school

By KTBS Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police are crediting a patrol officer for his quick response to a report of a Shreveport woman trying to run over elementary students near their school.

The incident happened on the night of April 29 near Pine Grove Elementary on Caldwell Street. A parent reported that her children were nearly hit by a driver while walking home from school. The parent alleged an adult female drove up and let several juveniles out of her car with the intention of fighting the other kids.

As the children ran, the woman tried to run them over, Cpl. Chris Bordelon said in a news release Wednesday.

A patrol officer assigned to the school immediately reviewed surveillance camera video and identified the woman as Lejonkica Sharp. When questioned, Sharp initially claimed the children who were walking had thrown rocks at her car. She denied any attempt to hurt them.

However, Bordelon said the security video shows Sharp “deliberately” attempting to hit the six kids after one of her own was involved in a fight with them.

“Based on the evidence, officers determined her account was false,” Bordelon said.

Sharp was arrested Thursday and booked on six counts of aggravated assault.

“We are thankful that no children were seriously injured during this alarming incident. The Shreveport Police Department would like to thank the Caddo Parish School Board for their cooperation and support during this investigation. Their assistance was instrumental in ensuring a prompt and successful resolution,” Bordelon said.

