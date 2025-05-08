Caretaker accused of pawning $60K in jewelry from Florida woman’s safe

By Vanessa Laurent

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A caretaker is under investigation after a local woman reported $60,000 worth of jewelry stolen from a safe in her home.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sherrif’s Office responded to a woman’s home on May 6 after she discovered several pieces of jewelry missing from her bedroom safe.

The woman said the only person with recent access to the home was her caretaker, Merlande Marseille, who stayed there while she traveled to New York in April.

Although Marseille denied taking the jewelry, investigators found 15 pawn transactions made under her name at various pawn shops across Palm Beach County.

The items matched the description of the stolen pieces.

She has now been charged.

