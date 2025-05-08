Skip to Content
Chickens rescued in Colorado after propane tank destroys chicken coop

<i>Evergreen Fire Rescue/KCNC via CNN Newsource</i><br/>All five chickens were rescued after a propane tank crashed into a chicken coop in Evergreen.
By Jennifer McRae

    Colorado (KCNC) — Firefighters in the foothills west of Denver rushed to a call where a propane tank had crashed into a chicken coop. On Wednesday, Evergreen Fire Rescue crews were called to a home where the tank rollover happened.

When they arrived, firefighters found the propane tank had rolled down a hill and knocked over a chicken coop. They turned off the tank and began rescuing the chickens.

All five chickens were rescued and survived.

What caused the propane tank to become dislodged and roll down the hill is being investigated.

