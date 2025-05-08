Earn to Learn: Non-profit helps students graduate with minimal student loan debt

By Jacqueline Aguilar

Arizona (KGUN) — The cost of higher education continues to rise. Earn to Learn is a non-profit that helps low-income students earn their college degrees with minimal student loan debt. They also offer financial literacy education to students.

Selena Quintanilla started the Earn to Learn program in 2015. She says she was researching scholarships and soon connected with the non-profit.

Quintanilla majored in Mexican-American Studies and Global Studies at the University of Arizona, where she graduated in 2019.

“With Earn to Learn, I was able to basically worry less about how I’m going to pay for college and be able to focus on my studies,” Quintanilla said.

Kate Hoffman, CEO of Earn to Learn, shares how the matched savings scholarship program works.

“It allows students to invest $500 per academic year into their education, and then the program matches their investment 8 to 1, and then the combination of the student savings plus the match can go towards addressing unmet needs,” Hoffman explained.

Hoffman adds that funds can go towards books, housing, meal plans, and even childcare.

“And honestly, it’s in those costs that are above and beyond tuition where a lot of student borrowing is happening,” said Hoffman. “So, the goal of the program is to support students through to completion or through to graduation, with the intention of minimizing, if not eliminating, their need to take on student loan debt.”

Earn to Learn is partnered with various employers, like Raytheon and Caterpillar, who hire students from the program.

“And what I’m really excited to share with you is that not only are we partnered with the University of Arizona, but we also have a wonderful partnership with Pima Community College, and we’re partnered with several institutions of post-secondary education across the state. So, this matched savings scholarship opportunity can support students, whether they’re on the four-year pathway, the two-year pathway, or even considering vocational training or CTE programs,” Hoffman said.

Quintanilla works as a continuing education coordinator for Earn to Learn, helping students with a similar path to hers.

“I basically provide webinars to our students. It’s part of the requirement for them to learn either financial topics, using credit cards, managing debt, or workforce development topics such as resume writing or interviewing,” Quintanilla said.

I asked Quintanilla if she had any advice for students who want to attend college, but might feel the financial load would make it unattainable.

“There are a lot of obstacles financially, and my best advice is to reach out to people, ask people, let them know what your goals are, and an opportunity will come to you,” said Quintanilla. “There’s a lot of help out there, and people are always happy to help. It’s just a matter of asking.

Hoffman says 95% of Arizona students in the program graduated debt-free or with minimal debt.

More recently, Earn to Learn was granted a $250,000 grant from the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation, which Hoffman says will support about 1,300 more students.

