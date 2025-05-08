Family pleads for answers one year after Ana Lorena Ochoa Torres went missing

By Raquel Calo

BAKERSFIELD, California (KERO) — Next week marks one year since Ana Lorena Ochoa Torres disappeared in Bakersfield, and with Mother’s Day approaching, her family is renewing their call for answers. Loved ones say it’s completely out of character for the 54-year-old mother to leave without a word, and they’re holding out hope that someone, somewhere, knows something that could bring her home.

Ana Lorena, who is also listed as Ana Lorena Barboza in the official missing persons bulletin from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, was last seen on May 6, 2024. Her family reported her missing shortly after, describing her as deeply connected and communicative.

“We were on the phone all the time, even if it wasn’t anything important, she would call,” said her daughter, Ana Maria Leal Ochoa. “Communication was very good, so to not hear her voice for a whole year, it’s really unbelievable.”

According to her family, Ana Lorena was last seen with her husband, Fabian Barboza. They say that detail raises serious concerns and are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help.

“He lawyered up, and I’m saying this because the detective told me he did,” said Beatrice Gasset, Ana Lorena’s sister. “So I asked the detective, ‘If I’m not guilty of anything, why would I go get an attorney?’”

The Kern Secret Witness Program is currently offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to answers in the case.

To honor Ana Lorena and continue raising awareness, her family is inviting the public to a prayer gathering and community walk to distribute missing person posters. The event will be held on Saturday, May 24, at LifeHouse Church in Bakersfield, beginning at 5 p.m.

