Man pleads no contest to slashing throats of couple riding bikes in Florida

By Dacia Johnson

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — The man accused of slashing the throats of a couple riding bikes in Daytona Beach pleaded no contest in court on Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison.

Jean Macean killed 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman in 2022. The married couple were riding their bicycles home when Macean stabbed them both to death, according to police.

In exchange for pleading no contest to two counts of first-degree murder, Macean receives a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors and the victim’s family had been seeking the death penalty for Macean. The public defenders representing Macean sought to eliminate the death penalty, claiming that Macean was “intellectually disabled.”

Macean is a Haitian immigrant. However, prosecutors say he will serve his life sentence in the United States without the possibility of parole.

The victims were found on North Wild Olive Avenue with multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

The 911 callers stated they found the man lying face-down on his chest and the woman lying face-up on her back in a grassy area next to the sidewalk.

Police say at first, they thought it was a hit and run, but then, saw that both had slashed throats.

“This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” Chief Jakari Young said in 2022. “We can’t rule out that this may be totally random, but if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged.”

The judge said Macean has 30 days to appeal this.

The victim’s family says after 3 years, they finally feel some closure.

