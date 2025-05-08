Man sentenced to 162 years in prison for child sex abuse

By Robert Desaulniers

SALEM, Oregon (KEZI) — A Coos County man is facing more than 160 years in prison after being found guilty of numerous sex crimes committed against children over 20 years, Oregon Department of Justice officials said.

According to the Oregon Department of Justice, back in 2021 the ODOJ’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force received two online tips about child sex abuse materials being uploaded to an online storage account connected to a cell phone number registered to Dewayne Forrest, 53, of Coos County. The ODOJ said they executed a search warrant, during which Forrest admitted to investigators that he had been investigated for child sex abuse in Coos County several times since the 1990s, but had never been charged.

The ODOJ said agents investigated further after hearing Forrest’s admission, and uncovered complaints of abuse spanning about 20 years. Forrest was charged with numerous crimes including rape, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration, sexual abuse and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. Court records said all his crimes involved children under the age of 12.

The ODOJ said Forrest was found guilty on all counts by a jury after five victims testified in the trial against Forrest. He later pleaded guilty to charges of encouraging child sex abuse in a separate case. The ODOJ said Forrest was sentenced to 162 years in prison on May 2, 2025.

“When our special agents learned this man had previously been investigated for sexually abusing children, they knew there was more to uncover,” said Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield in a written statement. “Because they pushed forward – and because survivors came forward – this predator has been removed from the community for good. Without this investigation, there is no doubt in my mind that he would have continued to harm children.”

The ODOJ said there may have been additional victims of Forrest that were not identified in any of their investigations. Anyone with additional information regarding Forrest is asked to contact the ODOJ ICAC task force at 503-934-2092.

