See why this couple now raises emus on a farm

By John Laritsen

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minnesota (WCCO) — They are the second largest birds in the world, and you can find them here in our state at E2’s Emu Ranch in Chisago County, Minnesota.

Beth and Eric Engstrom always knew they wanted a farm, but they never dreamed they’d fill it with non-traditional farm critters.

“I’ve always had an extreme love for animals. I just didn’t know it would go this far,” said Beth Engstrom.

At the center of it all are the emus. Their leader is 5-year-old Bud, the official greeter who’s always curious.

Bud is one of a half-dozen flightless emus you’ll find at the ranch. The birds are native to Australia, but nearly 30 years ago the Engstroms brought them to their farm near Shafer.

“We went into it knowing it was going to be a long-haul type thing,” said Beth Engstrom.

Back then there were a lot more emu farms in Minnesota, but the market crashed, causing people here to sell off their birds. Now, supply is low, but demand is high.

“The reason why they are becoming more popular, I firmly believe it’s because of the TV commercial about the insurance,” said Beth Engstrom, talking about the Liberty Mutual’s LiMu Emu commercials. “We’ve got a waiting list that’s two years long right now for emu chicks.”

Chicks are a big part of E2’s Emu Ranch. The animals are mostly raised for breeding purposes. Not long after they’re born, they’ll be sent to a new home.

Emu eggs are green, to blend in with the springtime vegetation in Australia. The male that sits in the nest and takes care of the eggs for up to 50 days or more.

But due to cooler weather in Minnesota, the eggs get a little help.

“We’ve got the incubators running. We’ve got nine eggs going,” said Beth Engstrom.

The Engstroms also make their own emu oil, lotion, soap, hair products and lip balm. Beth is even starting to make jewelry out of leftover emu eggshells.

A full-grown emu like Bud will be about 7-feet tall, when he stands up straight. Because they’re not always fans of open spaces and they love to run, the Engstroms built them long pens with tall fences. But when they want to get out, they do.

“They can run 35 to 40 miles an hour, and if he really wanted to, and he has, he can run fast enough to jump this fence,” said Beth Engstrom.

“That’s why you need 6-foot fences. At least a 6-foot fence,” said Eric Engstrom.

The Engstroms said that when the emus escape, they always come back. Because for birds like Bud, there’s no place like home.

“We are living our dream. It’s really fun,” said Beth Engstrom.

Emus have been known to live to be 40 years old and a female can lay up to 35 eggs in the spring. The Engstroms say the name E2’s Emu Ranch comes from Eric Engstrom’s name.

