Stitching success: Seamstress turns into one-woman factory during grad season

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — As graduation season ramps up, students are putting the final touches on their ‘big day’ looks. But behind many perfectly-tailored suits and dresses, there is one woman, Teresa Burns, who works from her historic Midtown home to make sure graduates are ready to cross that stage by turning fabric into memories.

On a personal note, I used to come to her when I was a student at the University of Arizona and, like many others, trusted her with my graduation look. After graduating from the U of A in 2021, I finally caught up with Burns last month when I needed her services for my sister’s wedding.

Burns’s mom taught her to sew when she was 12, but she got her professional start as a seamstress while working as a cocktail waitress at Hotel Congress in the 1980s.

She became a costume designer for a small theater that she opened with her coworkers, who were affiliated with the U of A’s theater department.

“Everybody decided to start a small black box theater called AKA. It was on Congress and I knew how to sew, cause I would sew goofy costumes to waitress in. It was the 80s, so we had fun,” said Burns.

After years of moving around the country to places like San Diego and New York in pursuit of her dreams, she came back to Tucson in the 1990s to continue her work.

“New York can be kind of isolating. So, I came back here, and because my skill set was a little higher now, I found that working in bridal was a good match for me, so I worked for a lovely woman called Martin McCrea here in town. She’s a wedding dress designer, and I worked for her for about six years, and then from there I went to Maya’s Palace. I’ve worked for them for 22 years now. And I still keep them as a part-time job, but after about four years with them, so many people were asking me to do things that weren’t from the store,” said Burns.

“The business [T Burns Designs] started itself in like 2006, I think,” Burns shared. “Then I got to the point where I was able to quit full-time work there and was able to work full-time from home.”

Burns was born in Seattle but was raised here in Tucson. After many years in the business, Burns says she finds herself meeting entire families.

“I’ll do a girl’s quinceañera or something, and then she’ll be in the prom. And then end up doing wedding dresses or bridesmaid dresses for them. So, I see people through generations and then they have babies. I just get passed around in families. I do people’s moms and their cousins and families in Tucson, and they’re so intertwined that if you’ve been here anytime at all, which I grew up here, you’d always know somebody by some degree of separation.”

Burns is a one-woman factory during this time of year.

“It’s a combination because prom season, wedding season, and grad season all hit at the same time,” said Burns.

Burns says she starts getting busy for graduation in February because graduates like to take photos ahead of time.

“For like three months, I’ll have at least three or four graduation dresses going all the time. And two or three [suits] for guys for those three months too.”

With so many projects at various times throughout the year, I asked Burns how she manages the workload.

“Well, I learned after the first couple of years you really have to think about your mental health because I used to think you don’t turn away any work because you need to just make money, and you need to work. But you also need a little sanity. And if you get too busy, nobody’s happy,” said Burns. “So, you have to know your limit, and when you start to feel overwhelmed, just take it down a notch because it is just you.”

For Burns, this isn’t just work because she sews clothes; she also stitches herself into people’s lives.

“It makes me really proud to see them develop as a person and go on and start, you know, their careers and their families and everything. It… makes me really positive about where we’re going and the young people coming up,” said Burns. “It really makes me happy.”

Burns loves staying busy and says she’ll likely continue being a seamstress even after she retires, adding that she hopes to stay in her beautiful and historic Midtown home for as long as possible.

Burns encourages people to take a sewing class and learn the basics because you never know when you’ll need a last-minute stitch.

T Burns Designs is located at 1446 E. 9th St., and you can contact her at (520) 624-8118 for services.

