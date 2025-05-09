Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

BCSO drone video shows children with loaded gun

By
Published 4:09 PM

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — Drone video by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shows two children armed with a firearm in Albuquerque.

The two children were ages 9 and 7, according to BCSO. Its drone was credited for allowing law enforcement to monitor the situation live for better situational awareness and to provide updates.

Video shows a non-lethal weapon was shot at the two children, which caused one of them to point the weapon at law enforcement. Deputies were able to secure the area and prevent anything further from happening.

BCSO also said this highlights how valuable its drone program is to responding to people in crisis. The incident happened in February 2025.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content