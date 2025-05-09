Boy seeks help from neighbor after mother ‘tried killing’ him

By Garna Mejia

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSL, KSL TV) — A neighborhood in West Valley City is sharing new details about a shocking weekend incident when they helped a 7-year-old boy who was allegedly left bloodied by his mother.

Debbie Allen, a neighbor living near 3100 South and 6400 West in West Valley City, recounted the terrifying incident Saturday when she saw the boy walk past her front window.

“I got up to answer the door, and he was gone, but there was blood on the door,” Allen said.

Allen, who preferred not to appear on camera, shared that the boy was trying to flee from his mother, Petrice Gustafson, 35, also known as Petrice Garcia. As the boy continued down the street to another neighbor’s house, Allen said she saw the boy’s mother following after him.

Gustafson reportedly told Allen to “call 911, I just tried killing my son.”

Meanwhile, another neighbor spotted the boy walking down the street and stepped in to assist him. Allen said he told her he escaped through the back of his home after his mother attacked him.

“He says, ‘My mom tried killing me, she hit me in the head with a statue and tried drowning me.’ And I go, ‘Oh, that’s bad,’” Allen recalled.

The situation escalated further when Gustafson, in a state of undress, entered Allen’s home.

“I mean nude and she’s not a little lady,” Allen said, adding that her 14-year-old granddaughter was inside, but did not see the suspect.

Neighbors and police eventually restrained Gustafson, who was arrested under suspicion of disarming a police officer, aggravated child abuse and burglary of a dwelling.

The boy, who suffered head injuries, is now out of the hospital.

“He had to have staples in the back of his head, and then staples (on) the top of his head … and his forehead he had to have stitches,” Allen said.

Allen said she’s relieved that the boy is safe.

“I never want to see that again with a child because it’s scary, I would protect any child around here,” Allen said.

According to a police affidavit, witnesses found the boy covered in blood and soaked with water, walking from home to home seeking assistance.

Gustafson allegedly attempted to disarm a police officer during her arrest, saying, “You’re going to have to kill me” and “Give me your gun, you’re going to have to kill me.”

A search of the home revealed a large amount of blood, a broken statue and a bathtub full of water covered in blood.

Gustafson remains in jail tonight. She recently pleaded guilty in a separate case to charges of drug possession and obstruction of justice.

Child abuse resources: Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with Children Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information. Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org. The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov. The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.

