‘Heinous act’: Home nurse accused of abusing disabled patient

By Allison Petro, Gail Paschall-Brown

ST. CLOUD, Florida (WESH) — A 24-year-old home nurse is facing charges after she was caught on camera abusing a disabled patient, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

The suspect, Nia Ayers, was caught on home security camera abusing an 18-year-old patient who has a medical condition that “leaves her unable to defend herself,” SCPD said.

In the footage, police said Ayer was seen taping the victim’s mouth shut multiple times and then ripping off the tape.

She also covered the victim’s mouth with a washcloth and would shake her breathing machine while the device was connected to the patient’s nose, according to police.

The victim’s mother said she noticed cuts and scrapes on her daughter’s mouth and eyelids, which is what prompted her to check the camera footage.

Police said Ayer turned herself in to the St. Cloud Police Wednesday night. She was then arrested and booked into the Osceola County Department of Corrections.

“The victim in this case is completely unable to defend herself or cry out for help,” said Chief of Police Douglas Goerke. “This is a truly heinous act, and we are concerned there may be other victims.”

Anyone who has been cared for by Ayers is asked to report any abusive acts by calling (407) 891-6700.

