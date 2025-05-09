‘I almost got kidnapped’: Boy recounts terrifying morning

By Alexia Tsiropoulos

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — A Cape Coral family is shaken but relieved after a young boy narrowly escaped an attempted abduction on his way to school Wednesday morning.

According to Cape Coral police, a black SUV with two men inside approached the child near the intersection of Northeast 41st Street and Andalusia Boulevard in North Cape. One of the suspects reportedly jumped out and tried to grab the boy, who was alone on his bike at the time.

“Nobody else was around. I was just by myself with my bike,” Matthew Sprouse, 10, said.

Sprouse said the driver lunged at him before he managed to get back on his bike and pedal away. He recalled catching a glimpse of the license plate, possibly reading “RQ1” or “RQ7.”

“The passenger had a graphic T and that’s all I really saw,” he said. “They fled super fast after I got on my bike.”

Sprouse said he was able to ride to safety, later telling his mother what had happened. She immediately called 911.

“I think the worst part for me was not only that it happened, but the thought of what if it had happened,” Ariane Sprouse, Matthew’s mother, said. “I wouldn’t have known until he got out of school. By then, it’s seven hours later — they would have been gone.”

Police confirmed another similar incident was reported just 10 minutes away, near Matthew’s elementary school. Investigators say it is possible the same vehicle was involved in both cases.

“They couldn’t give any details other than saying it’s a possibility that it could be the same vehicle,” Ariane said. “But as a mother, that’s much too much of a coincidence.”

Matthew said he wants other children to stay alert and hopes those responsible are caught.

“I also hope they get caught and never get out,” he said.

Cape Coral police are urging residents with any information or security footage to come forward.

Extra patrols have been deployed across Cape Coral and North Fort Myers as the investigation continues.

