Pope Leo XIV was natural leader in high school, says Robert Prevost’s classmate from Massachusetts

By Lisa Hughes

Click here for updates on this story

Massachusetts (WBZ) — Chicago native Robert Prevost is now the first pope ever from the United States. He chose Leo XIV as his papal name.

People who knew him in his early days remember a friendly young man who had a calling. One of his high school classmates was Bob Schick of Walpole.

Robert Prevost is everywhere in Schick’s 1973 yearbook and now, in images around the world.

“When I saw the picture (I thought) is that that Bob Prevost? I saw the picture and yes it was,” Schick told WBZ-TV.

Schick was a freshman at St. Augustine’s Seminary High School in Holland, Michigan when Prevost was a senior at the boarding school.

“So, you had a lot of freshman kids there who were really scared to be away from home. And Bob was one of the guys, one of the seniors, who took people under his wing,” Schick said.

With just 100 students in the school, and only 13 in Prevost’s graduating class, Schick says it was a brotherhood and Prevost was a natural leader.

“He was the valedictorian. He was the student body president. He was in charge of speech and debate,” Schick said. “Editor in chief of the yearbook that I’m holding.”

He was also in the spirit club.

“There he is. He wasn’t the biggest guy, kind of where you’d expect him to be. Holding everybody else up,” Schick said, looking at a photo Prevost in a pyramid with six other classmates in the yearbook.

Prevost was also the head of the speech and debate team. Schick said he was a teenager with gravitas, but still friendly and fun.

“Bob Prevost is the captain of the championship bowling team,” Schick said, while enjoying the memories and this moment in history.

“So proud for him” “When he walked out to meet the crowd at first, and you saw him get overwhelmed in the moment, just for a second, I was just so happy for him. So proud for him,” Schick said.

A man from his past, about to shape the church’s future, he hopes, in the spirit of Jesus.

“Compassion and love of the poor and his stance on migrants. All those things I think are really important to being the leader of such a huge group of people,” Schick said. “Boy, now he’s just got an incredible opportunity.”

The two Bobs didn’t see each other again after Prevost graduated from high school and they did not stay in touch. But, Bob Schick said he has followed Prevost’s career, including now on social media.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.