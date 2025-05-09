Skip to Content
Simone Biles donates her Kentucky Derby hats to Louisville charity auction

By WLKY Staff

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) — Simone Biles made a big contribution to a Louisville charity.

The decorated gymnast was just in town for the Kentucky Derby, and sported some stunning fashion.

Her hats were made in Louisville by local hat makers The Hat Girls. Biles wore one to derby, and the other to the Barnstable Brown Gala the night before.

Now, those hats will go up for auction to benefit Kosair for Kids, a non-profit with a mission to enhance the health and well-being of children in the Louisville region and prevent child abuse.

Kosair for Kids Hats On for Healing auction is next year, March 12, 2026, but bidding has already begun.

