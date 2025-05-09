Utah family sees ‘miracles’ after young mother seriously injured in Italy Vespa accident

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

MIDWAY, Utah (KSL) — A Utah mom is facing life-threatening injuries and a long road to recovery after a Vespa accident in Italy sent her to the hospital.

Miranda Preston, 27, of Midway, was traveling with her family in Italy and driving a Vespa with her father along the Amalfi Coast Sunday when they were involved in an accident.

Both have amnesia from the accident and don’t remember what happened, but it appears they swerved around a stopped vehicle and ran into a brick wall on the side of the road, Preston’s husband, Isaac Preston, said. Preston’s father received a bad concussion and some stitches, but since Miranda was on the front of the vehicle, she took the brunt of the damage.

“The Amalfi Coast is a city built on a steep mountainside with cliffs everywhere, so it was a miracle they did not get thrown off a cliff,” Isaac Preston said.

Miranda Preston fractured her left orbit and facial bones, lost several teeth, received numerous lacerations, broke six ribs, suffered a pulmonary contusion, two liver lacerations and an L4-spinal fracture, her husband said.

“It has been the hardest but also one of the most beautiful experiences our family has had to endure. God has been so in the details and miracles have been ever so present,” he said.

Isaac Preston, his mother-in-law, and two sons were waiting for Miranda Preston and her father to return and got concerned after they hadn’t heard from them. They finally received a call from the father, who explained they were at the hospital.

“We drove for an hour to get to the first hospital, not knowing what on earth had really happened. When we got there, my sweet wife was in a severe condition with hemothorax (internal bleeding). There was only one doctor who spoke minimal English, who could tell me very little what was going on,” Isaac Preston said.

Miranda Preston was then flown to a larger hospital and almost had to undergo surgery. Isaac Preston said the Italy hospital didn’t feel safe to them because it was overcrowded, didn’t have air conditioning and he was allowed very limited visitation. Luckily, a senior missionary couple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came into the hospital and helped the family with translation.

Miranda Preston’s amnesia from the accident started to resolve in the last few days, Isaac Preston said. The two began looking into options of surgery and how to get her back to the United States, but they couldn’t afford the “huge price tag” of private medical transportation.

Miranda Preston underwent maxillary surgery and the family was able to get her into a place closer to them so they could take care of her day-to-day needs. Isaac Preston’s sister started a GoFundMe* to raise money for all of the medical costs.

“By God’s grace and thousands of prayers, Miranda has made so much progress and was able to walk today,” Isaac Preston said Thursday. “We still are unaware of the cost of all of her treatment here in Europe and what the cost of all her future surgeries will be, but we were able to get first-class tickets to get her back to the U.S.A.”

Isaac Preston’s in-laws will take care of their kids in Texas, where the in-laws live, while he travels back to Utah with Miranda for her treatment. Isaac Preston is finishing medical school, but missed the graduation because of the accident. He will start residency in Texas next month, where his kids will be.

“We are so, so very grateful for the many generous people who have donated to help our little family. We are grateful to be Americans and live in a place that despite all the criticism, has the best acute care on earth,” he told KSL.com.

He said the family hopes to return to Utah on Monday so she can begin her recovery journey.

“She is the sweetest, kindest, most beautiful soul. She is the best mother and my best friend. Every day with her is so much more valuable after being shaken to what really matters in this life,” he said.

