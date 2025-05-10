Former WCU student’s video sparks federal probe into university’s Title IX compliance

By Rex Hodge

CULLOWHEE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Western Carolina University (WCU), alleging that the school is not in compliance with Title IX.

This case stems from a female student who encountered a transgender person in a women’s bathroom on campus. Payton McNabb, a former WCU student, took a video at that campus restroom last year and posted it on her X account.

“I shot it for my safety. I had no idea how he was going to react. I have no idea if this guy is a student or not,” she said of the transgender woman in the video.

McNabb faced an investigation at WCU after she posted the video, which went viral. In the video, when the cameraperson asked why the subject of the video was in the women’s bathroom, the unidentified other person in the video replies: “I’m a trans girl.” The person behind the camera responded: “But, you’re not a girl,” and “I pay a lot of money to be safe in this bathroom,” to which the unidentified transgender woman responded, “Me too.” That investigation was later dropped.

The video captured more attention than McNabb expected. Now, it has led to the federal Department of Education opening a Title 9 investigation into WCU.

This follows allegations that WCU is not in compliance with ensuring sex-separated intimate spaces in federally funded institutions.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor issued the following statement:

“After fighting for years to secure Title IX protections, women must again fight hostile institutions to ensure their right to equal protection and opportunity in sports, living spaces, and intimate facilities is respected.”

WCU issued a statement in response:

“Western Carolina University is compliant with all current state and federal regulations and will continue to adjust any necessary campus policies and practices to remain in compliance with future changes.”

“I guess we’ll see if that’s actually true. WCU is actively defying Trump’s day-one executive order. I mean, he made it clear that this is not happening. They’re violating Title IX,” said McNabb.

Just how this investigation turns out remains to be seen, but McNabb says she will continue to advocate as an ambassador for the Independent Women’s Forum, a conservative non-profit organization that focuses on women’s issues.

McNabb’s anti-transgender activism reportedly began after a September 2022 incident when she was hit in the head and injured by a volleyball that, she says, was spiked by a transgender athlete.

She has since become a prominent figure in working to prevent transgender women from participating in women’s sports, even taking her message to Washington and testifying to Congress.

McNabb is no longer a student at WCU; She told News 13 that due to safety reasons, she is finishing her studies online.

“Other girls have come to light about what’s going on in their life because of this. So, that has been my only goal,” McNabb said.

