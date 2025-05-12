37-hour standoff in Wisconsin ends; Suspect in custody

By Bella Van Lanen, Sam Schmitz & Emily Pofahl

FREDONIA, Wisconsin (WISN) — Authorities arrested a man on May 10 who was barricaded inside a home with automatic rifles in the village of Fredonia on Fox Glen Road after a 37-hour standoff.

The shutdown on Fox Glen Road, Pheasant Lane and Partridge Lane started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after residents reported hearing gunshots from a home. Authorities said they reached the homeowner on the phone, who acknowledged playing loud music and firing weapons from the home. The man said he would continue playing music, and if anyone came to the home, he would shoot them.

After the phone call, deputies on the scene heard multiple gunshots coming from the home. Neighbors were then told to shelter in place due to “high-powered capabilities of the suspect’s firearms and the weapons’ abilities to penetrate structures.”

“I was just scared to death,” said Joan Gaedtke, who lives right next door. “I was hoping no bullets would come into my house. I was crouched in a corner – praying. Praying that I wouldn’t get killed.”

On Friday, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the man remained uncooperative and made threats to law enforcement, stating he would “go full auto” and kill anyone who approached.

On Saturday, the man surrendered peacefully around 10:50 a.m. after law enforcement used “non-lethal tactical resources,” which impaired him. WISN 12 News has asked the sheriff’s office to specify what those tactics were, but has not heard back. The sheriff’s office did confirm that the man had multiple automatic rifles.

The man was then taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and a mental health evaluation.

The sheriff’s office said criminal charges are pending for the man.

Overall, the standoff ended around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. All roads in the Fox Glen neighborhood have now been reopened. Residents are allowed to return to their homes.

Many residents stopped by the man’s house Saturday, shocked at the extreme damage. Neighbors like Gaedtke are left shaken, and with questions.

“He has a target out there somewhere that he was shooting at,” Gaedtke recounted.

After law enforcement cleared the area Saturday, 12 News cameras captured what appears to be photos of democratic governors Gavin Newsom from California, and Jared Polis from Colorado, attached to a tree in the man’s backyard with noticeable bullet holes.

The sheriff’s office thanked everyone who lived in the neighborhood for their cooperation during the standoff. “Throughout the incident, law enforcement exercised extreme caution and strategic planning to ensure a peaceful resolution,” Sheriff Christy Knowles said in a release. “We understand that the duration of the incident raised questions. However, the decision to proceed with a measured approach was made to safeguard all individuals involved, including community members, law enforcement, and the suspect. Rushing into the situation could have resulted in unintended consequences.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office EOD and Drone Team, Franklin Police Department’s SWAT members, Saukville Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fredonia Marshals, Fredonia Fire Department, Port Washington Fire Department, Ozaukee Central Fire Department, Belgium Fire Department, Waubeka Fire Department, Ozaukee County Emergency Management, and Ozaukee County Drone Team also helped.

Citizens and local businesses also helped provide food and drinks for law enforcement during the standoff. “It was a humbling experience to witness our community come together in support of the dedicated men and women who worked tirelessly to bring this incident to a successful resolution,” said Knowles. “To the many individuals who dropped off refreshments—thank you for your kindness and generosity. A heartfelt thank you to the Fredonia Fire Department for your exceptional care and support as you opened up your home to us. We are also deeply grateful to Casey’s of Fredonia, Miriam’s Bakery, Kwik Trip Saukville, The Pasta Shoppe, and the generous community members for providing meals during this time. Your contributions are a powerful reminder of the strength and compassion that define our community here in Ozaukee County.”

WISN 12 News has also asked the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office to specify the age of the man, but has not heard back on this as well.

