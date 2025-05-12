How a Maryland family has committed to preventing sexual violence before it begins

By Janay Reece

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a loved one became a victim of sexual assault, a Maryland family is on a mission to prevent it among teens.

On Saturday, the Erin Levitas Foundation hosted a 5k ‘Stroll and Roll’ where participants were encouraged to walk, run, stroll, or roll to increase awareness about body safety and healthy boundaries, aiming to prevent sexual violence.

The event offered both in-person and virtual participation options, giving people of all backgrounds a chance to honor Erin Levitas, who had their full support.

Filling her shoes:

“Erin was a victim of sexual assault, and this is the work she wanted to do in prevention,” said Wende Levitas, Erin’s mother, co-founder, and president of the Erin Levitas Foundation.

Nearly ten years ago, Erin died from cancer at age 22 before she could get started, but her loved ones made it their mission to continue her legacy.

“She passed away before she was able to enter law school and do her work,” Levitas told WJZ’s Janay Reece. “And all she kept saying when she knew she was dying is, ‘I want people to remember me. I want to do this work.'”

Her family then created the Erin Levitas Foundation to honor her memory and ensure the work Erin wanted to do would grow.

“We knew it was really important for us to fill her shoes,” said Levitas.

Recognizing early signs:

The non-profit is dedicated to preventing sexual violence before it begins.

“We prevent harm from happening early with education…early education around body safety and boundaries,” explained Marissa Jachman, executive director of the foundation. “So we have parent programming. We have programs for educators, grown-ups, camp counselors, who work with young people to recognize early signs of harm, early so we can stop them before they escalate to harm.”

The Erin Levitas Foundation also works to empower young people and the adults in their lives with early education resources to create safe, healthy development for children ages 0-18. While partnering with communities, caregivers, and professionals, the Erin Levitas Foundation is building skills and behaviors that reduce harm and support positive, inclusive futures.

“Every year, it seems to really be growing, and we love it. It really warms my heart,” Wende said.

To learn more, visit the Erin Levitas Foundation website.

