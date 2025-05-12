South Florida moms receive life-changing surgeries through doctor’s Mother’s Day tribute

By Chelsea Jones

MIAMI (WFOR) — Three South Florida mothers got more than flowers this Mother’s Day — they’re receiving the gift of life-changing reconstructive surgery thanks to a heartfelt initiative by Aventura plastic surgeon Dr. Joshua Lampert.

The annual pro-bono event, called A.L.L. for Moms, is named in honor of Dr. Lampert’s late mother, Adele Lynn Lampert, who died in 2020 after a 12-year battle with metastatic cancer. The surgeries, performed free of charge, are offered to mothers who otherwise could not afford them.

“It was hard, yeah,” Lampert said of his mother’s passing. “She didn’t pass away from COVID. She fought this for 12 years, on and off. I wanted to honor her memory by giving moms the chance she gave me—life and support.”

One of this year’s recipients, Klaudia Malomsoki, has endured profound heartbreak. She lost two babies — a son at 27 weeks and a daughter during a subsequent pregnancy — before welcoming two daughters through IVF. But the joy of motherhood came with daily physical pain from 21-year-old breast implants that she said caused over 40 debilitating symptoms.

“The pain is unbearable,” she said. “I can’t take a deep breath, I can’t move, I can’t sleep.”

Malomsoki first applied for A.L.L. for Moms in 2023 and was selected, but the surgery was delayed after doctors discovered a lump in her breast. She feared she had lost her only opportunity. That changed this year, when Dr. Lampert surprised her with the news that she’d been chosen again.

“I still have goosebumps,” Malomsoki said through tears.

Dr. Lampert will now remove her old implants and perform a breast lift, giving Malomsoki what she calls another chance at life.

The surgeries, scheduled for next week, mark the start of a new chapter for these mothers — and a lasting tribute to the woman who inspired it all.

“It’s more than just a surgery,” Lampert said. “It’s a way to keep her spirit alive.”

