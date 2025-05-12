Tree trimmer dies after being rescued from 50-foot palm tree



PHOENIX (KNXV) — A tree trimmer has died after getting trapped in a 50-foot palm tree he was working on Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say it happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

After being rescued, 43-year-old Jaime Yepiz was taken into the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

ABC15 spoke with Jaime’s family, saying he later died from suffocation.

“Like, I just can’t believe I don’t have a dad no more,” said Aimee Yepiz, the daughter of Yepiz-Solis.

The Centers for Disease Control says suffocation can happen if tree trimmers cut or pull on dead palm fronds, which are heavy, that collapse and encase them, crushing their chest.

“He tried his best to come see us… he would always bring us food and everything,” said Yepiz.

Cooking was one of his favorite things to do, especially making ceviche for the family. He is remembered as a loving man, good to everyone, especially to his daughters.

“Like I have nobody to text.. good morning… I don’t have anybody to text me good morning,” said Yepiz.

Yepiz-Solis had been a tree trimmer for 12 years. It is not clear how he got trapped in the first place.

His family is now raising money through an online fundraiser for his burial in Mexico.

“It happened on Mexican Mother’s Day, and his mom is in Mexico, and all she asks is that we take her baby home,” said Patricia Perez, Jaime’s former partner.

