Body camera video shows deputy preventing tragedy during mental health crisis

By Terry Camp

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WJRT) — A Saginaw County deputy faced a dangerous situation last week when a man attempted to grab his firearm during a mental health call.

Body camera footage shows Deputy Cameron Helwer responding to a 9-1-1 call about a man who walked away from an ambulance on Hospital Road. The man reportedly said, “Or I can grab your gun and you can (expletive) kill me,” before lunging for the deputy’s weapon.

The deputy fought off the man.

Other officers arrived quickly, and the man complied with orders to get on the ground.

“More and more deputies, police officers across the country are coming into contact with people with mental health issues,” said Undersheriff Mike Gomez.

Deputy Helwer sustained cuts and scrapes on his hand during the confrontation. Gomez praised Helwer for his calm response, saying it prevented a worse outcome.

“His response was remarkable,” Gomez said. “He wasn’t highly aggressive… my deputy was well within his rights and his training to protect himself by any means necessary.”

The man involved in the incident is believed to be in the hospital. No charges have been filed related to the incident.

Deputy Helwer missed a day of work due to his injuries.

