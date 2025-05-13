Conservation group pushes back on black bear hunt proposed by FWC

By Tony Atkins

Click here for updates on this story

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is proposing a black bear hunt in December to address, what it says, is a fast-growing bear population.

It’s set to meet May 21 and 22 in Ocala.

The meeting comes on the heels of a historic first in the state. For the first time in recorded history, a black bear in Florida has killed a human.

On May 5, a bear attacked an 89-year-old man and his dog in Collier County, marking a tragic end to a long life.

It all comes as FWC plans for a black bear hunt in December. Next week, it will take a look at potential rules for the hunt and aims for a vote on them in August.

“In order to bring it back, they’re going to have to override public opinion, and the only way they do it is to surf off this tragedy, and that’s something we don’t want to see,” said Chuck O’Neal, president of Speak Up Wekiva.

He hopes next week’s vote isn’t made out of emotion, or a desire for retribution.

“Within two weeks, to have a decision on whether we should bring back hunting. I think it’s inappropriate and you can help but think the emotion of the event is going to affect to vote,” he said.

FWC said it’s looking at the possibility of issuing 187 permits for black bear hunting with one bear allowed per permit.

No bear hunting season has been open since 2015, and FWC says Florida has over 4,000 black bears today.

Speak Up Wekiva said some of the proposed hunting methods are cruel, like using bait for easy kills and chasing bears with dogs.

O’Neal said he wants the commissioners to take some time to consider more before moving ahead.

“Hunting bears with dogs is going to lead to dogs coming in after bears into subdivisions and ripping them apart, and I don’t think anyone in subdivisions like this wants to see that happen,” he said.

WESH 2 News did contact FWC about the hunting proposal. That statement will be included when we receive it.

Protests are scheduled for Saturday across the state ahead of FWC’s meeting. You can find more information on it here, as well as information from FWC about the proposed hunt here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.