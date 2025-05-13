Man caught on video stealing nearly $4,000 in products from Miami-Dade smoke shop, owner says

By Marybel Rodriguez

MIAMI (WFOR) — Surveillance video captured the moment a man calmly walked into a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop and allegedly stole nearly $4,000 worth of relaxation pills, according to the shop’s owner.

Targeted theft on Bird Road:

“He came in very nonchalantly as you can see in the video — very calm, looked around,” said J.R., the owner of the shop near Bird Road and Southwest 73rd Avenue.

The incident happened Sunday night around 11 p.m., J.R. said, while only one employee was working.

“So he walked in, my employee was sitting there, she comes up to help him, grabbed one of the pill bottles and handed it to the customer,” said J.R.

The man then asked to see the entire box, which contained 30 packets of Roxy 7 Hydroxy, also known as relaxation pills.

“He went out of his way to point directly to that specific product. It’s $130 per packet — 30 packets — we’re talking about, for me, that’s about $3,900,” J.R. said.

Quick getaway caught on video:

The video shows the man holding the box and moments later walking straight out of the store with the products in hand. The employee quickly ran after him, but he managed to escape.

“How do you feel? Angry, sad, disappointed, violated — had a slew of emotions last night, but I have to re-open and continue on,” said J.R.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

