Meth, spider monkey and rattlesnakes seized after California traffic stop, officials say

By Jonathan Ayestas

OAKLAND, California (KCRA) — A spider monkey is now receiving care after a traffic stop led deputies to seize a massive amount of meth, drug-related items, the primate and two rattlesnakes, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Clifford Vincenty after pulling him over in the unincorporated area of Vallejo on May 6, the sheriff’s office said. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale and may have potential violations for possession of exotic animals.

The sheriff’s office said Vincenty had half a pound of meth on him at the time of his arrest. The next day, deputies searched his home and found an additional pound of the drug, totaling about $26,000 in street value.

At Vincenty’s home, the sheriff’s office said deputies also found more than $2,000 in cash, the spider monkey and the rattlesnakes. Animal Control took custody of the animals, and the Oakland Zoo is now treating the spider monkey, 18-month-old Violeta, at its veterinary hospital.

Staff began UV light treatments and calcium supplementation, the zoo said. Next week, staff will perform a CT scan, a more thorough physical exam and bloodwork. Violeta is staying at a temporary setup that includes blankets and toys to keep her comfortable and stimulated.

The zoo said she is receiving fruits and vegetables, as well as a formula to help minimize the risk of bone fractures.

Because Violeta is receiving care, the zoo said she is not available for the public to see. While people can request tours of the veterinary hospital, she will not be part of the tour.

Once the spider monkey recovers, the zoo said it will work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Wildlife Confiscations Network to find Violeta a home at an accredited zoo or a sanctuary.

According to the zoo, spider monkeys — an endangered species — are one of the most heavily trafficked primates.

“Infant spider monkeys in the pet trade are often the result of their mothers and family members being shot down from the trees to capture the baby,” said Colleen Kinzley, VP of Animal Care, Conservation, and Research at Oakland Zoo, in a news release. “Many times, the baby is killed or injured due to the fall. Once they enter the pet trade, these animals typically do not receive a proper diet or adequate socialization with other monkeys, which can lead to lifelong physical and mental health issues. It is crucial to raise awareness about the threats these animals face and to take action to end this deadly trade.”

Spider monkeys can be found in tropical forests in Central and South America.

It is illegal to privately own primates in the state of California.

