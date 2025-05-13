Police help disabled man get proper farewell for his dog

By Ryan Jeltema

HOLLY, Michigan (WJRT) — A heartfelt gesture from Holly police officers ensured a wheelchair-bound man named Ron received a memorable farewell for his beloved dog, Odin.

Odin was Ron’s only companion until an unknown vehicle hit the dog in front of their apartment complex on Grange Hall Road while they sat by the sidewalk in April.

Officers from the Holly Police Department found Ron distraught and sobbing near the curb and Odin’s body a short distance away in the roadway. The dog apparently wandered into the road while they were relaxing outdoors.

Ron, who has faced significant health challenges, relied on Odin as his constant companion since rescuing him from the Humane Society 13 years ago. He told officers that he has no family or friends left in the world.

The Holly police officers were moved by Ron’s loss, so they coordinated with Pawsitive Care Veterinary Clinic to have Odin cremated. The clinic offered to pay half of the expenses and police officers and staff contributed the rest.

They also provided Ron with an urn to hold Odin’s remains and a paw print for Ron to hold as a keepsake. Ron expressed gratitude when officers visited him to deliver Odin’s remains.

Holly police officers continue working with Ron’s doctor to obtain a Life Alert system, which will provide quick access to emergency assistance when Ron is away from his apartment.

