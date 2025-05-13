SENTENCED: ‘Chiefsaholic’ gets 32 years in state prison for robbery

By Jennifer Maupin, Erin Christy

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Xaviar Babudar, the ‘Chiefsaholic’ convicted in a string of robberies across the Midwest, was sentenced to 32 years in state prison on May 12.

He was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison last fall.

Babudar, who admitted to robbing and attempting to rob 11 banks across eight states, was first arrested in December 2022 after robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby while wearing a mask.

He pointed a gun at the bank teller and demanded that she take him to the vault. He continued to threaten the teller until he got the money and took off. Bixby police found him shortly after.

A Tulsa County judge found Babudar guilty on one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of assault while masked or disguised, and one count of removing an electronic monitoring device.

“The violence that Babudar exhibited to the employees of the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union was abhorrent,” said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. “He is a serial robber who traumatized these victims and numerous other victims across this country.”

The Tulsa DA’s office said the federal sentence and the state sentence will run concurrently, so after he serves 17 and a half years in federal prison, he will be transferred to Oklahoma to serve the remaining 14 and a half years.

DA Steve Kunzweiler wanted a life sentence.

“I think he caught a break,” said Kunzweiler. “I look like he’s going to look when he gets out, I’m 63. I don’t put it past him to commit more crimes.”

Local and out-of-state victims spoke at the sentencing. One teller said it was sickening to watch him “relish celebrity” in a documentary he filmed while out on bond.

Many spoke of the trauma and PTSD they have suffered since the crimes.

“You had people who had a gun put to their head, while he plays this game of ‘oh, it was just a BB gun,’” said Kunzweiler. “That’s B.S. in my opinion. A gun is a gun is a gun.”

Babudar read a short statement apologizing for his “hideous” crimes. He said he took full responsibility for his actions. His attorneys, Brett and Jay Swab, argued for equal treatment.

“We do not condone what Mr. Babudar did; what we were asking for in court is that he be treated fairly under the facts and circumstances,” said Brett Swab.

Ultimately, the judge said she can only punish for the Bixby robbery. She said she considered, among other things, the level of violence and premeditation. She indicated that it mattered to her that a real gun was not used.

“When you look at cases similar to Mr. Babudar’s and the sentence imposed, it is more in line with what the judge sentenced today, and we are pleased with that,” said Swab.

In the nearly five hours Babudar was in the courtroom, he hardly took his eyes off the floor. He briefly teared up when one of the bank tellers began speaking about God and forgiveness.

In addition to the court fines, the judge ordered him to pay $2,099 in restitution to replace the ankle monitor.

