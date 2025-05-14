3 wildfires continue raging in northeastern Minnesota; 20K acres burnt so far

By Stephen Swanson, David Schuman, Jason Rantala

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minnesota (WCCO) — Crews continue to battle three wildfires on Tuesday in northeastern Minnesota, all with zero containment.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service expect Tuesday to be another “heavy fire day” with more “dangerous conditions.”

Leanne Langeberg with the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said since Sunday, crews have responded to about 80 wildfires across the state amid “uncommonly dry fuels and warm temperatures” from a multi-day stretch of red flag conditions.

Gov. Walz: Please evacuate “for your own safety”

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard, which will use its Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters to aid in the fire fight.

“I think right now it’s important for us to start thinking about the habits we’re doing, start thinking about containment and making sure that we’re prepared to protect property, and of course most importantly, protect life,” Walz said in a press conference held on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor says the state typically sees just more than 1,100 wildfires a year on more than 37,000 acres, but 970 have already happened in 2025 — with 40 each on Sunday and Monday.

“These are dangerous fires that are still moving, still threatening. I would make the case and again the plea for your own safety, if folks come along and ask for an evacuation, I know these are difficult decisions to make. We would ask that you please do so,” he said.

Walz also encouraged Minnesotans across the state to refrain from burning anything outside.

“It is just too hot, too dry, too dangerous, and our resources will get spread too thin because what’s going into these three fires,” he said.

The governor says his office has already made contact with FEMA should federal assistance be needed.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen, who was also on hand at Tuesday’s press conference, says while her department isn’t too worried right now about the possibility of fires spreading to urban areas, she is worried about what she calls the “urban interface.”

“Where there are communities that butt up against the forest, where there are individual homes that are out in the forest, that’s where in Minnesota we have the biggest concerns,” she said. “The urban interface is where we have the biggest struggles, and some of the fires this week are definitely in those kinds of areas.”

Camp House Road/Brimson Fire grows to 12,000 acres:

The Camp House Road/Brimson Fire was first reported on Sunday afternoon about 45 miles northeast of Duluth. It has rapidly grown to 12,000 acres with 0% containment, Sheriff Ramsay says, and has destroyed more than 80 structures, cabins and homes.

“A lot of property loss and whatnot, and our thoughts go out to those people that are impacted by this,” Ramsay said.

An evacuation order is in effect Tuesday in the Skibo area.

“That fire grew significantly to the north and northwest yesterday into the Bassett and Cadotte Lake area, and are going to be watched closely today,” Ramsay said.

A WCCO crew witnessed several aircraft dropping fire retardant and water pulled from nearby lakes throughout Tuesday afternoon.

The evacuation zone is large, but we’ve heard of some people refusing to leave. Others are gathering at Hugo’s Bar in Brimson.

“There was a lady in this morning that found out her whole property is gone. Gave her coffee, couldn’t even choke up the words to say ‘thank you’ for the coffee. She’s just bawling her eyes out. That’s what’s happening,” said Jesse Willemarck, owner of Hugo’s Bar.

Jenkins Creek Fire at 6,800 acres, still totally uncontained:

The Jenkins Creek Fire, first reported on Monday afternoon, has grown to 6,800 acres with 0% containment, Ramsay said. It’s centered near Hoyt Lakes, northwest of the Camp House Fire, and about 60 miles north of Duluth.

Patty Thielen, director of forestry for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, says Jenkins Creek is a “separate fire with a separate origin” from the Camp House Fire.

The area will be under evacuation orders on Tuesday, and Highway 16 is closed.

“They’re predicting that fire to grow throughout the day and are concerned about it,” Ramsay said. “This will impact National Forest areas, so if you had plans for any of the National Forest Recreational areas in the area of Highway 16, both in St. Louis and Lake County, you might want to consider rescheduling those.”

Ramsay says at least one structure has been destroyed by the Jenkins Creek Fire, and officials are concerned the fire could spread into more populated areas.

“People will be seeing large plumes of smoke from all these fires today,” Ramsay said.

Three Lakes/Munger Shaw Fire spreads to 1,300 acres:

Also first reported on Monday afternoon, the Three Lakes/Munger Shaw Fire has spread to 1,300 acres, Ramsay says, but evacuation orders were lifted on Monday evening.

Ramsay says the DNR is “somewhat optimistic” that this fire is getting under control, but evacuation orders could be reinstated.

“There are continued hot spots and burning, and you will see smoke from that fire as well,” Ramsay said. “The Forest Service reported they added additional air support today on top of what they already have.”

Thielen says starting on Wednesday morning, the DNR will take the lead on the Three Lakes/Munger Shaw Fire. She says “a larger incident management team” is set to arrive up north by early Wednesday and take the leads on the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires.

“We’re using all of our resources within the state from DNR, from the Forest Service, other agencies that participate in wildfire suppression, and we’re also getting help from across the country,” Thielen said.

Officials tell gawkers, drones to stay away Ramsay is reminding people, including drone pilots, to keep away from all areas impacted by the wildfires so firefighters can effectively do their jobs.

“Do not cross any road closure signs. That is illegal, and we have had a number of people that have gotten in the way of firefighting because they are just simply going to look at the fire,” he said. “And if you go around one of those signs, be prepared to get a ticket.”

Ramsay warns residents returning to their properties that several roadways may still be obstructed by fallen burnt trees. He also warns that wooden bridges in the fire areas “may no longer be there” or may be impassable.

Thielen praised firefighters on Tuesday for their ceaseless efforts.

“All of our firefighters were working all weekend, opening fishing weekend, Mother’s Day, and I’m so thankful that they were on duty and ready to take the call and jump on these fires,” she said.

T. John Cunningham, assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, says his team is “here for the long haul,” including in the recovery effort.

“Recovery is going to be vitally important for the communities that are being impacted, so we will be here in the days and weeks and months to come to help this area recover once the flames are extinguished,” Cunningham said. “This is a beautiful area of Minnesota, which abounds in just natural habitat, but this is a very dangerous area right now.”

“The last few days is just really unprecedented”

Thielen remarked during Tuesday’s press conference that she’s never seen fire conditions this dire before in his decades with the DNR.

“I’ve worked for DNR Forestry for nearly 30 years, and the weather the last few days is just really unprecedented,” she said. “Really low humidity, high winds that has allowed fires to spread really quickly.”

Strommen echoed Thielen’s sentiment, adding that climate change is a likely factor in the state’s changing fire season patterns.

“(Thielen has) seen the change over her career, and so it is hard to compare what has been historically the normal fire season pattern in the state of Minnesota and what we are seeing now and going forward,” Strommen said. “We are trending towards hotter, drier weather, and that is gonna change the fire situation.”

Thursday rain may ease red flag conditions:

WCCO NEXT Weather meteorologist Joseph Dames says the persistent red flag conditions likely won’t ease up until Thursday, with some showers possible up north.

“Once we get to about Wednesday night to Thursday, we kind of see this consistent wave of (precipitation) and higher relative humidity, which will help the firefighters,” Dames said. “It’s not going to be a drastic fix, but it’s definitely an improvement in some of the materials.”

Dames says the rain may first arrive Thursday in the form of thunderstorms, which may trigger more fires.

“That’s going to be tough, but I do think at the back edge of that Thursday event we cool down, we have some steady rain and that will hopefully help them by the time we get to the weekend,” Dames said.

How you can help:

If you want to help the crews fighting the wildfires and the people being evacuated, you can send donations to the American Red Cross or the Wildland Fire Foundation.

