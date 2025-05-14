Embroidery Meets Elegance: Johnny Was Blooms at CITYCENTRE Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a seamless fusion of bohemian elegance and Texas charm, the celebrated California-based fashion house Johnny Was, has officially opened its doors in Houston’s bustling CITYCENTRE district. The grand opening on Friday, May 9, 2025, marked a new chapter of artistic fashion expression, welcoming H-Town’s tastemakers, influencers, and style enthusiasts into a world of intricate embroidery, flowing fabrics, and cultural artistry. This 2,510 sq. ft. boutique isn’t just another retail destination—it’s a sensory experience. Visitors are greeted by floor-to-ceiling murals hand-painted by renowned artist Christopher Lord, whose vivid depictions of Texas’ Northern Mockingbird and Purple Coneflower elegantly bridge the brand’s West Coast ethos with Houston’s natural heritage. The result? A gallery-like space that breathes local soul into every square foot. “We are excited to open our latest Johnny Was boutique at CITYCENTRE in Houston,” shared Rob Trauber, CEO of Johnny Was. “Our boutique will feature the artisanal craftsmanship and signature style that defines Johnny Was while embracing the vibrant culture and charm of Houston.” Designed with a sophisticated mix of white-washed oak and marble, oil-rubbed bronze accents, and vintage rugs, the boutique feels less like a storefront and more like an upscale artist’s loft in Santa Monica—only better, because it’s in Houston. Fashion aficionados can revel in Johnny Was’ Spring/Summer collection, a vibrant display of bohemian luxury featuring luxe fabrics like silk, cotton, mesh, and linen. Expect embroidered sweaters, kimono-inspired outerwear, flowy tunics, maxi dresses, and elegant accessories, perfect for weekend brunches, gallery openings, and spontaneous beach trips. And the artistry doesn’t end with apparel. The boutique also offers Johnny Was’ signature fragrances and candles, curated jewelry, hair accessories, swimwear, textiles like blankets and towels, and artisan-crafted handbags and shoes—each item thoughtfully designed to layer beauty into every aspect of life.

Why CITYCENTRE? Nestled in one of Houston’s premier lifestyle destinations, CITYCENTRE offers a dynamic fusion of shopping, dining, work, and luxury living. With two million square feet of developed space, including 375,000 square feet of curated retail, it was a natural choice for Johnny Was to anchor its Houston presence among sophisticated neighbors and an audience that appreciates refined taste with a relaxed spirit. Whether you’re shopping for a resort getaway or refreshing your wardrobe with artistic flair, Johnny Was at CITYCENTRE invites you to step into a world where craftsmanship, culture, and confidence coexist beautifully.

Visit: 📍 Johnny Was – Houston, 800 Town and Country Blvd, Houston, TX 77024 🌐 JohnnyWas.com

