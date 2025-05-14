Emergency crews rescue man trapped in underground drainage pipe

By Mike Holden, Bob Jones

CLINTON, Ohio (WEWS) — Emergency crews in Summit County just rescued a 48-year-old man trapped in a storm water drainage pipe below the ground.

The rescue of Eddie Guthrie happened in the Village of Clinton in the area of North 4th Avenue and North 1st Street.

Authorities said the 5-foot, 11-inch-tall man crawled 450 feet into 24-inch and 18-inch pipes before getting stuck. It’s unknown what prompted him to crawl into the pipe.

Police said Guthrie had a felony domestic violence warrant.

Authorities said Guthrie may have been in the tight predicament for more than 12 hours. A 911 call, made from a man who wanted to remain anonymous, reported Guthrie had gone inside the pipe and could be heard moaning.

Emergency responders and fire crews from Green, Clinton and surrounding communities spent hours working to get him to safety.

Crews used various tools, including a backhoe and sledgehamers, to dig around and breach the pipe. They used a camera from Green’s Road Department to pinpoint Guthrie’s location.

He was rescued after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Guthrie was alert and talking when he was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital in stable condition.

