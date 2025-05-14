Man attacked by disgruntled former student at NYC martial arts school

By Eyewitness News

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — A dispute at a Manhattan martial arts school ended with one man injured and another in handcuffs.

It happened at Radical MMA NYC off West 29th Street in Chelsea on Saturday just before noon.

Police say Caleb Perry, 23, stabbed another man in the back three times before being taken into custody.

The owner of the martial arts school says Perry is a disgruntled former student who was kicked out of the program years ago for bad behavior. He returned on Saturday and randomly attacked another student.

“And that student turned around and restrained him and the other students jumped in a disarmed him, and that’s when the cops arrested him,” said Rene Dreifuss.

The victim was slashed several times across the back but is okay after receiving some stitches.

Perry is charged with attempted murder and assault.

